USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,295,000 after purchasing an additional 694,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,319,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

