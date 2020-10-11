USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $986,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 113,266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,177,000 after buying an additional 257,289 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,682,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.73. The company had a trading volume of 384,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.