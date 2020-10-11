USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Repligen stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. 358,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,591. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,099. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.