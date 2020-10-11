USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 24,319.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

A traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 708,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

