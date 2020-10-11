USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 148,063.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 6,367,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

