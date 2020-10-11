USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $2.55 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,006 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. eBay makes up 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

