USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $609,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.55. The stock had a trading volume of 454,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $350.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

