USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 80.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. 1,837,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

