USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 6,339 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.14 on Friday, reaching $400.65. The stock had a trading volume of 283,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.