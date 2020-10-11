USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 160.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock traded up $15.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.14. 94,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $567.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

