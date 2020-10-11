USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,093,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,255,000 after acquiring an additional 116,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.36. 1,010,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

