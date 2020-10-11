USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 6,294 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.7% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 24.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,650. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

