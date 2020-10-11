USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 88,333 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,333 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 23,553,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,416,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

