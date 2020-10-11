USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 9,086 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $2,790,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 759,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,476. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.99. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

