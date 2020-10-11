Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 983,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

