Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. First American Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

VIOO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.