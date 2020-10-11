Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

