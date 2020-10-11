Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDR. Bank of America increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

WDR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.