Wedbush Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

HBAN stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,781,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 2,402,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 223.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,291,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,584,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

