WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

