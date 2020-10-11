Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

