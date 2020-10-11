Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 24,343,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

