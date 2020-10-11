Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

PAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 34,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

