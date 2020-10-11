Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.45. 14,107,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock worth $9,347,989 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

