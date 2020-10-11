Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,471 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,697,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,113. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.