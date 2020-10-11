Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

