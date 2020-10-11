Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,638. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $102,926,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

