Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.90. 1,671,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.