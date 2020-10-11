Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 12,260,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,011. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.