Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,407,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

