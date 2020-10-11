Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 115,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

AVGO traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.70. 1,725,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.99. The company has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,451,950 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.