Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 714,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.32. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

