Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,102 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. 1,116,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,211. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

