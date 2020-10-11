Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 722,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $91.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,724 shares of company stock worth $3,811,958 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.