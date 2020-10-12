$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.06. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

