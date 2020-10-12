$0.27 EPS Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 10,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,955. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.