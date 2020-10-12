$0.27 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $388.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.