$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million.

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,401. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

