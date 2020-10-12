-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.34). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $6,917,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. 9,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,935. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

