$0.70 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

LEG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 717,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,379. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 19.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

