$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.15. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 179,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,247,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

