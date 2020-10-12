0x (ZRX) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 8% against the dollar. 0x has a market cap of $299.67 million and approximately $34.48 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Zebpay and Vebitcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.01475559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157158 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, BitMart, Radar Relay, Binance, Iquant, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Huobi, Kucoin, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Gate.io, C2CX, Livecoin, WazirX, AirSwap, Independent Reserve, Bilaxy, Upbit, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Mercatox, BitBay, Crex24, Koinex, Zebpay, Liqui, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Coinone, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Tokenomy, ABCC, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

