$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 717,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,379. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.