$11.89 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce sales of $11.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.47 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $83.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.16 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $168.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

PRTK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 15,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

