$16.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $16.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.67 billion. Archer Daniels Midland posted sales of $16.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $65.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.62 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.14 billion to $66.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. 2,777,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

