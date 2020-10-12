2key.network Achieves Market Cap of $935,855.51 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $935,855.51 and $1.33 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.12 or 0.04872602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,319,912 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars.

