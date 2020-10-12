$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $3.93 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $14.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.46 million, with estimates ranging from $30.22 million to $30.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,618. The company has a market cap of $623.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

