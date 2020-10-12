$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after buying an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 5,554,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,736. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.