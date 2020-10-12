3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

