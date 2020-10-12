$455.68 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will post $455.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.50 million. Qiagen posted sales of $382.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 750,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,965. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,815.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

